Arts Center announces date to unveil new gift shop, more

On Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5 – 8 p.m., the Clear Lake Arts Center will unveil three very special projects - its newly refreshed Gift Shop/Consignment Gallery, its 2018 Holiday tree and six limited edition, signed and numbered prints by Clear Lake artist Jim Larson.

Every year the Arts Center asks their consignment artists to create one-of-a-kind, hand-made ornaments for sale and display during the Holiday season. This year these ornaments will take center stage with the artists officially unveiling and ‘Lighting the Tree’ around 5:20 p.m.

“All three of these projects are very near and dear to our hearts. Jim Larson has donated watercolor prints of six of his most popular black and white images. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of Larson’s prints will go to the Arts Center’s Arts Alive Capital Campaign,” said Paula Hanus, executive director of the Clear Lake Arts Center. “Our newly remodeled Gift Shop is incredible and has been a labor of love for many of our wonderful volunteers, and our Holiday tree is quite simply pure joy. We are so grateful to the many wonderful people that make events like this come together, our volunteers, our local artists and our generous patrons.”

The Lighting of the Tree is a fun and festive evening filled with lights, music, food and discounts. Along with the Grand Re-opening is the introduction of new artwork and new product lines, including Lakrids Licorice from Denmark, the licorice that was featured on CBS