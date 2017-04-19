Area businesses step up to help fund RAGBRAI expenses

The Clear Lake RAGBRAI Steering Committees have shared one goal and one philosophy for the last three times RAGBRAI has come to Clear Lake. The goal has always been to promote Clear Lake as a town to return to visit, vacation, or live. The philosophy of the Steering Committee has been to create a good day without actively soliciting donations. In 2010 and again in 2014, local and area businesses, organizations, and individuals have provided financial gifts to the committee to turn a good day into a great day. 2017 is no exception.

MBT Bank / The Hanson Family Foundation has presented the Clear Lake RAGBRAI Steering Committee with a $21,000 gift which will be used for the City Park evening entertainment on July 25.

“We are grateful for this very generous gift to help us make Clear Lake an outstanding part of RAGBRAI this year,” said Diane Thompson, general chairman of the Steering Committee. “Entertainment is a big part of each day for the riders. RAGBRAI guests have come to expect quite a show in Clear Lake – and this year we will not disappoint.”

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has provided the Steering Committee with a $5,000 donation for 2017 entertainment.

“Our gift from CLB&T is very much appreciated. Donations by local businesses let us know our committee efforts to promote Clear Lake are supported and give us the ability to plan for a better day than we would otherwise be able to create. These gifts energize the Steering Committee to do the best we can to promote Clear Lake,” Thompson stated.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce will again provide fireworks on July 25. This impressive show on the lake will amaze and delight RAGBRAI guests, many of whom have never seen a fireworks display on the water.

Financial gifts to the Steering Committee over $10,000 will become sponsors of the evening entertainment on July 25, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at midnight. Gifts of $1,000 to $10,000 will be named sponsors of the afternoon entertainment starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. All other donations will be used for other opportunities that day. For more information concerning donations, contact Diane Thompson at 641-529-0519 or dianethompson_48@hotmail.com.

“Many RAGBRAI committees spend a lot of their time fundraising,” Thompson explained. “Clear Lake’s committee supports its organizational efforts by vendor fees and selling T-shirts. Our entertainment is supported by beverage garden sales and donations. This philosophy has worked well for us in 2010 and 2014 and we are hopeful it will do the same this year. We encourage everyone to buy the Clear Lake RAGBRAI T-shirts to show support of what we are doing – and to promote Clear Lake on July 25.”

Shirts are currently available at the Chamber office for $20; they are also available online at www.clearlakeragbrai.com.