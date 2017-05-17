Anxious sellers and buyers: Farmers Market opening early

The 2017 Clear Lake Farmers Market season will kick off Saturday, May 20. According to Farmers Market board president, Andrea Evelsizer “The Farmers Market is starting a week earlier this season to accommodate our eager customers, as well as, our excited vendors with spring products. Being named this year, on Facebook, as one of the Top 10 Iowa Farmers Markets by “Best Things of Iowa”, was a big deal and we are excited to again offer the best local, homegrown and artisan quality products.”

The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday morning from May 20 through Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Vendors will provide local, homegrown produce, artisan breads and baked goods, coffee and fresh juice, meats and eggs, honey, maple syrup, fresh flower bouquets, bedding plants and seedlings, jams and jellies, handcrafted soaps and lotions, jewelry, and other handcrafted items. Food vendors will also be present with breakfast items and the nearby Anchor Inn will open at 10 a.m. for breakfast and drinks.

For the third season, The Surf Ballroom and Museum is hosting the Farmers Market in their parking lot.

“This is a generous gift to the Clear Lake community and Clear Lake visitors. This partnership will give those from out of the area yet another fun experience, a chance to tour The Surf Ballroom and the Buddy Holly area while at the Farmers Market,” added Evelsizer. “Thank you to all area residents and businesses that have sponsored children’s activities or musical groups. If you are interested in being a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, and help us to continue to grow, please contact Emily Margeson, CLFM Market manager, at clfarmersmarket@gmail.com. The CLFM website is www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com and be sure to follow the Market on Facebook for the most up to date information and special events.”