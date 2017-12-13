Another successful season of sharing

Congratulations, Clear Lake. You did it!

With more than a week to spare The Giving Tree is beautifully bare, assuring that many local families will have an even merrier Christmas than they could imagine.

This year 190 ornaments appeared on The Giving Tree, representing 64 families.

The Mirror-Reporter has partnered with Clear Lake Schools to provide The Giving Tree for 28 years. Each and every year all needs were met.

Gifts for this year’s Giving Tree must be brought to the Mirror-Reporter office today (Wednesday, Dec. 13). Gifts will be organized for families as they are received at the Clear Lake Mirror Reporter. Families will be notified when gifts are ready for pick up.