Accidental shooting claims life of Lake 10-year-old

Tragedy struck when a 10-year-old Clear Lake boy died as the result of an accidental discharge of a pellet gun during an outing Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14.

The incident happened at a shooting range in Garner, Iowa.

Authorities report Cade Hartwig, son of Tom and Heather Hartwig, was with relatives at a shooting range designated for law enforcement when he was unintentionally struck by a pellet gun.

Police have characterized the incident as an accidental shooting death and no charges are expected to be filed.

Funeral services were held Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

A Cade Hartwig Trust has been set up at Clear Lake Bank and Trust for any gifts in his honor.