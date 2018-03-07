A lifetime of music results in Hall of Fame honor for Clear Lake’s Rich Mock

A Clear Lake man whose passion for music has spanned more than 30 years will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in September.

Rich Mock calls the honor a surprise which is both humbling and flattering.

“Just out of college I was referred to a band and did shows on the Holiday Inn and casino circuit every night Monday through Friday in the Great Lakes region. I’m very realistic at this point in my life. I’m not seeking fame or fortune. I just enjoy making music,” said Rich.

These days Mock, together with his wife, Tina, and friend, Nate Benzing, are known as The Mockingbirds. Many have enjoyed the group playing during local Thursdays on Main events, or opening for shows at the Surf Ballroom.

The Mockingbirds was formed four years ago, shortly after Rich and Tina moved to Clear Lake from Nashville, Tenn., where they had spent nine years involved in music. Rich said he moved to Nashville to