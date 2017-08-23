Clear Lake Aquatic Center wrapping up 10th season

When the season comes to a close for the Clear Lake Aquatic Center on Labor Day weekend, it will also mark a decade of fun in the pool for local families and guests.

The Clear Lake Aquatic Center celebrated its 10 year anniversary on June 13 this year. It’s a milestone that many overlooked, either because the swimming pool has become so much a part of the community, or because it seems like only yesterday the pool opened.

As far back as 1973, the idea of building a pool in Clear Lake intrigued many citizens. Although the process had its setbacks and delays, the aquatic center was finally open for business in 2007.

In 1974, the Clear Lake City Council’s Lakeland Area Swimming Pool Committee hosted a survey sponsored by the Clear Lake Jaycees. The Statistical Lab at Iowa State University found that about 61.5 per cent of adult citizens supported building the pool, based on a 276 household sample. Two years later, in 1975, the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department developed a five-year plan (from 1976 to 1980), which including the swimming pool as its second priority.

The Parks department’s proposition included an Olympic side pool, 25 meters by 45-feet wide, with a capacity for 700 persons, complete dressing and shower areas, bleachers, a wading pool, a one-meter diving board, and complete accessibility for the handicapped and the elderly. The Pool Committee, headed up by Secretary Pat Cooper, and Fund Drive Sub-Chairmen Miller, Molinsky, Casey, Miller, and Ungs, determined that the facility was to be built by Cervetti, Weber, Mikelson, and Pollard of Marshalltown, Iowa. Contributions from 251 individuals, 45 businesses, and 23 organizations totaled $179,634. In order to get the project in motion, the committee presented this funding, as well as a petition with approximately 725 signatures in support of the municipal pool.

However, after all of the effort and funding put in, the project was shut down in October 1982 due to the decision of the board of trustees to refuse additional funding for the project, which was pivotal to the process, and the lack of an alternate plan. The proposed construction cost was $286,000, and the committee requested $40,000 in addition to their $179,634 that was already raised.

The project was also proposed under the consideration of a partnership with the City or the Clear Lake High School, which was not as popular, due to the monetary implications on the school.

With the proposal’s downfall, the Lakeland Area Swimming Pool Committee emphasized that