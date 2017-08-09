A blast from the past

44-years later, Cuda comes home

Leroy Miller received a birthday gift from his wife Rose last year that brought back memories. The gift was a toy replica of a 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda, just like the one Miller owned when he met Rose, but the story doesn’t end there.

Miller, who lives in Clear Lake, graduated from Mason City in 1972 and often drove his Corvette to Clear Lake to the Lighthouse Drive-in where Rose was a car-hop. A friend of his named Keith Chapman had a 1970 AAR Cuda that Miller bought from him later that fall for $2,000. At the time, Miller was the third owner of the car.

Originally the car was bought new in Spencer, Iowa by Butch Medsker, who still has the window sticker that shows the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3,397.

There were a mere 2,724 Cudas manufactured— 1,120 four-speeds and 1,604 automatic, with just 4 percent painted the eye-catching “sassy grass” green.

Miller drove the Cuda on their