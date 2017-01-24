2017 RAGBRAI coming back to Clear Lake

(Above) Thousands of cyclists will roll into Clear Lake Tuesday, July 25, as part of the Des Moines Register’s RAGBRAI. Clear Lake will be an overnight stop on the tour, just as it was in 2010. In 2014 Clear Lake was a “pass through” town on the RAGBRAI route.-Reporter file photo by Chris Barragy.

The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, RAGBRAI, is returning to Clear Lake for a 2017 overnight stay in July.

More than 20,000 bicyclers and visitors will be arriving in Clear Lake on Tuesday, July 25. It will be the fourth time Clear Lake has been selected as an “overnight” city since RAGBRAI began.

A RAGBRAI committee, chaired once again by community activist Diane Thompson, will plan the details and the logistics to provide the best welcome and overnight stay experience possible.

“Rarely does a community have as much fun working together as Clear Lake has had when hosting RAGBRAI,” said Thompson. “Each time RAGBRAI comes to Clear Lake, we look forward to showing off our town to our guests. There’s a lot to do before July 25, but we will be ready.”

“Clear Lake is excited to be one of the six official host (overnight) communities for RAGBRAI 2017. Along with our neighbors in Ventura and Mason City, we look forward to welcoming the cyclists and other participants to North Iowa on July 25th,” stated City Administrator Scott Flory, who was among a Clear Lake contingent attending the RAGBRAI announcement in Des Moines Saturday night.

“This annual trek across Iowa is one of the great events of the year and is an excellent opportunity for Clear Lake to showcase our beautiful community, not only to the people of Iowa, but to the many cyclists who participate that come from across the United States and beyond,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb.

Tim Coffey, Clear Lake Area Chamber CEO added, “What a tremendous way to share this wonderful community with visitors from all over the United States and many nations around the world. We will have a great day here because Clear Lake knows how to throw a great party.”