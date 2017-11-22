10-4 Good Buddy! Sukup will serve Thanksgiving meal for truckers in Clear Lake

This Thanksgiving, Sukup Manufacturing Co. will contribute to a meal for truck drivers who are working on Thanksgiving Day. “A Trucker’s Thanksgiving” will be held, free of charge, at the Pilot Travel Center in Clear Lake. The center anticipates nearly 60 truck drivers will enjoy a buffet meal with turkey, ham, and traditional Thanksgiving side dishes. Two local Perkins restaurants will donate pie for the meal.

“The men and women who support logistical operations as truck drivers are critical to the manufacturing process,” said Andy Schmitt, Sukup Manufacturing Supply chain manager. “We recognize that they spend long hours on the road, often times away from family and loved ones, and we hope that this meal will serve as a thank you and acknowledgement of the important work they do for companies like Sukup.”

“The company has been intentional about supporting the truckers who work here,” added Sukup Fleet Manager Sue Rother. “Our distribution centers are strategically located to allow truckers to be home with family at night whenever possible, and Sukup truckers receive the same excellent benefits that all company employees receive. These benefits include 401K, profit sharing, paid holidays, 100 percent employer-paid healthcare premiums for individuals