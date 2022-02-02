New wellness center is off and running

The Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center welcomed the public Monday in a “soft opening.”

by Marianne Gasaway

Adam Long and the staff of the new Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center definitely got their workout in Monday. A steady stream of interested persons stopped in to try out— or at least take a tour of the 81,000 square foot $10.6 million facility which is a collaboration between the City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Community School District.

“I was up at 1:30 a.m. thinking about the opening,” said Long, who arrived by 3:30 and was ready to welcome visitors when the doors opened at 5 a.m. “There has been waves of business all day. I think it has gone well and people are excited to begin using it.”

Brad Bonin purchased his membership in advance of the opening and was excited to begin using it.

“This is a great asset to Clear Lake,” said Bonin. “It’s a cool concept— doing it with the schools. I like the community aspect of it.”

The fitness floor, suspended track, locker rooms, saunas, showers and elevator were completed in time for Monday’s soft opening, however the main level field house is still under construction, as well as the indoor playground. The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track, an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.

The suspended walking track was especially enticing for walkers like Matt and Sue Larsen, who signed up for a membership Monday.

“Winter walking is not fun,” Matt said with a smile. “I think it’s important to be healthy as we age,” added Sue.

Sue’s father, Jerry Faber, is also a member. At age 87, he says he likes to stay active. He tried out the walking track on day one and called it “a nice deal.” When the weather is nice, he says he’ll probably still walk outside, but the wellness center gives him some options.

“I have been waiting forever for something like this,” said Candy Marshall, who stopped in Monday afternoon for a tour. “Everything I like to do is in one building. I love it! And I don’t have to worry about falling while I’m out on a walk.”

“There have been some challenges getting to this point, and we want to say thank you to the community for your trust, support and patience throughout this process,” added Long. “We hope everyone will stop in and check it out.”