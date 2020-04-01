‘New Normal’ sparks creativity among Clear Lakers

(Above) The Lake Theatre is among those businesses ordered closed, however theatre owners have been making their concessions available. Pictured here, Jessi Myers serves up some of the theatre’s famous buttered popcorn and treats through the front window.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Michelle Watson and Marianne Gasaway

Just how are Clear Lakers tolerating social distancing, self-isolating, sheltering-in-place, quarantining and all of the other suggestions being made to quell the spread of coronavirus?

Very well, thank you.

We found many examples of local families and friends using their talents and time in creative ways. In fact, many hope their new-found video groups, neighborhood activities and volunteer opportunities continue after restrictions are lifted.

FACE MASKS

With a shortage of medical supplies, many have been busy at their sewing machines making hospital masks for hospitals, nursing homes and clinics that are short.

Amanda Watson, of Clear Lake, works at the Oakwood Care Center here in Clear Lake, where she does residents hair.

“My mom and three sisters also work at the care center and I want them to be safe. I also want the residents and everyone there to be protected,” said Amanda. “I had a hard time finding elastic, as most places are sold out, but a friend of mine found some in her craft supplies and shared it with me.”

Mary Ann Watson and her daughter, Linda Scarrow, combined their talents to also produce some masks for Oakwood Care Center.

“I heard there was a need and I felt this was something I could do to play a part in helping out,” said Mary Ann. I had all the masks cut out and realized my sewing machine wouldn’t work, so Linda stepped in and finished them.”

Riley Suntken, the 16 year-old granddaughter of Dave and Polly Suntken, of Clear Lake, has been making her grandparents proud with her caring and giving spirit. Riley, who lives in Wakefield, Mass., has been sewing face masks and donating them to clinics and hospitals in her area.

“Since I like to sew and I have a sewing machine I thought I could be of some help,” said Riley. “I found a YouTube video on how to officially make them and went to work.”

“I am so proud of Riley for her loving concern of others,” said Polly. “I am amazed at her awareness at such a young age to understand how to help our world become a better place by her interest in climate change and recycling too. She is always working for a good cause.”

HOW ABOUT A BEAR HUNT?

Looking for something to do with caged up little ones? Go on a bear hunt. Many residents in Clear Lake are putting stuffed bears in their windows for children to search out when they are on a drive or going for a walk.

Amy Nolte Feld saw the idea on Facebook and thought it was a fun idea, so she shared it. The idea is based on a children’s book entitled, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.

“I just wanted something fun and safe for kids in Clear Lake to do,” said Amy. “My boys, ages 16 and 12, asked if they could go for a drive and look for bears. I was shocked that they would want to do that at their ages, but later my oldest told me it was fun. They found seven houses with bears, but actually stopped looking so they could look for more bears in days to come.”

Wendy Lovrien was a participant who put a bear in her window. “What a clever idea. The activity takes stress and worry from parents who are looking for a fun activity to do with their kids. Whatever we can do to help the kids see the good in people and any way a community can come together for them is a great thing.”

LET’S CHAT

Facebook Messenger Video Chat has become an important tool for Carol Berge, of Clear Lake. She has been using video chat to connect with friends. “I have done two sessions with my ladies Bible study group and I’ve also had a “Happy Hour” with friends.”

