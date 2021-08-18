New library director named

Bryna Walker has been selected as the next Library Director for the City of Clear Lake. She will begin work in Clear Lake on Sept. 7, 2021.

Walker has extensive public library experience and served most recently as director of the Washington, Iowa Public Library. She received her Masters of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was selected following an extensive search process conducted by a search committee comprised of members of the Library Board of Trustees and City Administrator Scott Flory.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bryna to the Clear Lake Public Library and are excited about the vision that she brings to this role”, said Bev Currier of the search committee and Library Board Trustee.

Speaking on behalf of the Library Board of Trustees, search committee member and Trustee Sean Moran stated, “The Board of Trustees felt that Bryna possessed the perfect combination of experience, education and interpersonal skills that will serve the library and community of Clear Lake very well.”

City Administrator Flory stated that, “I felt like Bryna’s background having served as a city public library director, as well as having been a teacher-librarian in the public school system in Iowa, gave her a unique perspective that would promote inclusive values that mirror those of the city and community.”

Walker has served as the Washington Library Director since 2018. Prior to that time she worked as a teacher-librarian and Title 1 reading