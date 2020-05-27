New dock welcomes visitors downtown

by Marianne Gasaway

A new lighted, floating dock was installed at the end of Main Avenue last week, creating an improved entrance to the city from the water.

The dock, manufactured by Pier Genius, of Woden, Iowa was purchased by the city at a cost of $94,200, will replace a fixed post and plank dock system.

“This is a unique project for Clear Lake and it adds to the improvements which have been happening at City Beach,” said Clear Lake Parks Department Director Randy Miller. “This is the gateway to downtown from the water and it is heavily used.”

Miller explained the Parks Board has been studying dock options due to safety concerns and the use the dock receives.

“Stress on the dock shows and it needs repairs constantly,” Miller told the Council. The new dock will be more stable and non-slip, using concrete tiles, rather than wood planks, in its sections.

Pier Genius, owned by Jesse King, of Clear Lake, was one of two vendors to present their product to the Council at a recent workshop session.

The current dock system has a load cap-