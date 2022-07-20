Neuberger and Loge recognized on NCC teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Jett Neuberger was a unanimous choice and teammate Ben Loge joined him on the First Team All-North Central Conference baseball team. Neuberger, the Lions’ only senior, was selected as a pitcher, while Loge was named as an outfielder.

Neuberger compiled a record of 4-1 with a conference-leading 71 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched, an average of 2.07 per inning. He compiled an earned run average of 1.22, which was second-best in the NCC. He allowed 14 hits in 34.1 innings on the mound, walked 10 and hit one batter. Six of the 10 runs scored on him were earned.

“ Jett was our only senior and team leader this year,” said Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “He was phenomenal on the mound for us and was the leader in strikeouts in the state going into the tournament. We are so proud of Jett and what he accomplished in his career as a Clear Lake Lion. We wish him all the success in the future and he will be playing at NIACC next year.”

Ben Loge was selected as a First Team outfielder in his junior season. Loge led the Lions with a .463 batting average, which was fifth best in the NCC. Six doubles were included in his 19 hits. He had eight RBIs. Loge was also the team leader in on-base percentage with .549, ranking sixth in the league. He was 10th in slugging percentage with .585.

“Ben was our offensive leader and he is well deserving of being selected to the first team from his centerfield spot,” said Coach Feuerbach. “We will look to Ben to improve upon this season for next year and he will be one of our senior leaders. He did a great job this year along with Jett in being one of the leaders of our team.”

The Lions finished fourth in the NCC with a record of 7-6. They were 10-13 overall. Clear Lake ranked seventh in hitting in the conference with a batting average of .279. The Lion pitching staff ranked fifth with an earned run average of 7.00.