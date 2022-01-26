Nettie O. Kimball, 93, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 24, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Melinda McCluskey, of Galilean Lutheran Church officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Nettie Oline Mehus was born Sept. 22, 1928, the daughter of Torkel and Oline (Rokke) Mehus on the family farm in Belmond. She graduated from Belmond High School and then married the love of her life, Robert Leonard Kimball, on March 4, 1949. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Beverly, Bonnie and Nancy. Over the years Nettie worked as a babysitter at her home and later as a janitor at the Ventura Methodist Church. She also often helped Robert with janitorial work at the Ventura Schools.

Nettie was a kind, loving woman who cherished time spent with her family. Nettie loved cooking and baking and looked forward to canning the produce from her bountiful garden. Family camping trips brought her joy; the family traveled and stayed throughout most of the USA. Nettie was a faithful woman, and a longtime member of the Ventura Methodist Church, until its closure. During retirement Nettie and Robert spent many winters in California and with family in Arizona. Robert passed away in 2020.

She is survived by her three loving daughters, Beverly (Wayne) Kozisek, of Clear Lake, twin sister, Bonnie (Darrell) Bullington, of Ramsey, Minn. and Nancy Glidden, of Ventura; six grandchildren, Jenny (Tory) Reimann, Jason (Tina) Kozisek, Nathan and Justin Glidden, Tammy (Chuck) Plaxico, and Michelle (Oliver) Ricaille; 10 great-grandchildren, Tanner and Mikayla Reimann, Anastazia and August Kozisek, Mason, Max, and Miya Plaxico, Ashlee Goetsch, and Theo and Adrian Ricaille; sisters, Joan Olson and Mildred Lonnevick; family friend, Leila Coe; as well as numerous extended family and cherished friends.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Robert, on Oct. 23, 2020; her parents, Torkel and Oline Mehus; her twin sister, Nellie Just; siblings, Pearl Moudy, Jon Mehus, and Donald Mehus; and son-in-law, Charles Glidden.

