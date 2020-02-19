Nelson to represent Lions at State Wrestling Meet

Sam Nelson will represent Clear Lake High School at the State Wrestling Meet this week in Des Moines. Nelson, a junior, battled back from injury this season and claimed second place at Saturday’s District Meet to punch his ticket to state at 126-pounds.

Three other Lions, Max Currier (113), Conner Morey (132) and Dylan Kruckenberg (195) fell just short of qualifying for State.

“The guys battled at arguably one of the toughest Districts in the State,” said Head Coach Doug Munn. “Max Currier, Conner Morey and Dylan Kruckenberg unfortunately fell short or their goals, by not qualifying. One more move here or there and each one of them would be traveling with Sam Nelson down to the state tournament.”

Nelson got off to a good start by defeating Hunter Abrahamson, of Okoboji, 10-8. The victory set up a rematch with Joe Sullivan, of Osage, who topped the Lion by major decision at the Sectional Meet a week earlier. This time the two had a much tighter battle, but Sullivan came out on top, 6-2. Both wrestlers will advance to State.

“Sam is making his third straight appearance down to the State Tournament and is looking to improve his fourth place finish from a year ago. Sam’s experience down at the Well should help him out considerably when competition starts on Thursday.”

Currier was looking to make his first appearance at State, but finished third at 113. Jase Goodell, of Humboldt, defeated the freshman in the semi-finals, 4-2. Currier went on to finish third by pinning Caelen Oakes, of Southeast Valley, Guthrie, in 5:29. Goodell ultimately finished second at the weight.

Conner Morey lost his opening match at 132 in a heart-breaker. The senior was edged by Chase Rattenborg, of Webster City, 3-2. In the third place match Blake Abrahamson, of Okoboji, caught the Lion unexpectedly and recorded a fall in 1:18.

Dylan Kruckenberg ran into a buzz saw in his match with Zavion McMurran and was defeated, 15-7. He came back to top Jon Lace, of Emmetsburg, in the third place match. Kruckenberg pinned his opponent in 4:30.

“Connor and Dylan have wrapped up some great careers at Clear Lake and I expect them to be very successful young men after leaving Clear Lake,” said Coach Munn. “Max Currier, being just a freshman, learned some valuable lessons this year and we expect big things from Max in the years to come.”

“The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament is the best in the country— second to none,” Munn continued. “We are expecting to see a great following, as usual, down at Wells Fargo the cheer on Sam in his quest for a State title.”

Nelson opens the State Tournament against senior Jack Ites, of Iowa Falls-Alden (16-3), on Thursday, Feb. 20.