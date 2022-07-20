Nelson, Lester and Jacobs named to All-NCC teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Three members of the Clear Lake softball team have received All-North Central Conference honors.

Junior Annika Nelson was named to the All-NCC First Team. Nelson, who played catcher for the Lions, committed no errors during 14 games played. Offensively, she led the team and conference with a .526 batting average and had a slugging percentage of .868. Her on-base percentage was a league-leading .620. At the plate she had nine extra base hits, including seven doubles and two home runs, helping her to record eight RBIs. She scored a team-high 24 runs for the Lions.

Layne Lester, a senior, was an All-NCC Second Team choice as an infielder. Lester was a leading hitter on the Clear Lake team and in the conference with a .463 batting average. She reached base 19 times on hits, which included four doubles. She recorded 12 RBIs.

Junior Makella Jacobs made the All-NCC Third Team. Jacobs batted .357 with 17 RBIs for the Lions. She had a team-high five home runs to go along with four triples, two doubles and 14 singles. Her slugging percentage was an impressive .714.

“These three girls did a great job swinging the bats for the Lions this season,” said head Coach Shelly Zeitler. “Annika is a talented hitter and does a nice job of reading the defense and placing the ball when she hits. Layne’s hitting really came on this summer and she was relied on to put a bunt down and run moving our hitters in many games. Makella is fun to watch at the plate because she swings with such confidence and explosiveness.”

Clear Lake finished the season with a 6-8 record in the conference, good for fifth place. They were 8-13 overall. The team ranked fourth in both hitting and pitching statistics.