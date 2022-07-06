Myrna E. Hallman

Myrna Elaine Hallman, 65, passed away suddenly, Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home.

A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, June 30, from 5-7 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories Service at 6:30 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. A graveside inurnment service was held on Friday, July 1, at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Myrna was born Dec. 20, 1956, in Tucson, Az., the daughter of Gary and Eunice (Eckhoff) Frerichs. While her father, Gary, served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, Myrna lived in many places including Arizona, Spain, England, Wyoming and Delaware. When her father retired from the Air Force in 1971, the family moved to Clear Lake. Myrna and Al lived in Riverside, Calif. for three years until returning to Clear Lake, where she resided in the Clear Lake and Swaledale area for 52 years.

Myrna Frerichs was united in marriage to Alan Hallman on Nov. 4,1989, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. To this union two children were born, Cody and Holly.

Myrna worked in food service as a lunch lady for 23 years in the Rockwell-Swaledale /Westfork School District; retiring in 2021. She loved watching the children in the school as they progressed in their school years becoming very attached at the same time.

She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, mowing the yard and especially bird watching at her “little slice of heaven in Swaledale, Iowa”, as she so fondly called it. She and her girlfriends (known as the steel magnolias) took many girl’s trips over the years and word has it she was known as the “wild one.” She was a true friend who listened and was there for you whenever you needed her.

Myrna was also known for her famous salsa, yelling at Al, and she especially loved spending time at the beach at the Indian River Inlet in Delaware. Myrna enjoyed traveling and taking vacations with her brother, Barry, and his wife, Bonnie, many memorable trips to California, Mexico, and Washington. The new love of her life was her first grandchild, Vanessa Rose Hallman.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Al Hallman, Swaledale; children, Cody (Nichole) Hallman, Nora Springs, Holly Hallman and partner, Josh, Des Moines; granddaughter, Vanessa Rose, Nora Springs; siblings, Barry (Bonnie) Frerichs, Packwood, Wash.; Candy (Jody) McGuckin, Dover, Delaware, and Scott Frerichs, Raytown, Mo.; brother-in-law, Troy Monahan, Clear Lake; and several nieces, nephews, cousin’s and other relatives and friends.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Eunice Frerichs; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Verna Hallman; and sister, Sandee Monahan.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.