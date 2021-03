Clear Lake senior Ali Maulsby rushes back to celebrate with her teammates after updating the Class 3A State Tournament bracket to show her team moving on to the semi-finals on Thursday. The Lions shut down Waukon in their opening game Monday night to reach the final four. Clear Lake is set to play Unity Christian in the semi-finals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Read all about it and enjoy the photos on page 8 in this edition. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.