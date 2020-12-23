Moderna vaccine delivered to MercyOne North Iowa

“It’s a great day at MercyOne,” stated Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa on Monday. “We received our first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. We plan to start vaccinating our colleagues, who are at highest risk this week.”

MercyOne will provide vaccine updates on its social media channels and through news outlets.

“Our colleagues are anxious to share their experiences, so you’ll know what to expect when the vaccine is available to you. Let’s take this step toward defeating this pandemic together and move closer to getting our lives back to normal.”