Minert withdraws from County Recorder race

Businessman Steve Minert, who co-owns the Harley-Davidson dealerships in Mason City and Charles City, announced Tuesday that he is “postponing” his candidacy for public office.

“There’s a new CEO at Harley-Davidson, Inc., in Milwaukee, and since announcing my candidacy for county Recorder, our dealership’s sales territories are being expanded,” Minert told reporters. “There’s just not enough time, at this juncture, for me to campaign for, and serve in, this elected position.”

Minert, who presently serves on the Cerro Gordo county Compensation Board and holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Northern Iowa made clear his interest in serving in public office – at some point.

“After things slow down, I’ll review my options and decide from there. But I truly appreciate all of the substantial support and offers of contributions and campaign assistance from the hundreds of North Iowans who have contacted me. Down the road, they’ll be contacted, regarding a future candidacy.”