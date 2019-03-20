Milford “Mick” Knutson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 120 1st St. NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Mick was born June 10, 1927, the son of Otis and Mattie (Anderson) Knutson, in Radcliffe, Iowa. He married Harriet Sawyer on Sept. 5, 1953, in Iowa Falls, and to that union four children were born.

Mick grew up and attended school in Radcliffe. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1952. In 1957, he moved to the Clear Lake area and farmed for most of his life.

Mick was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church, in Mason City, Clear Lake VFW, and past member of the Ventura Lions. In his free time, he enjoyed auctioneering for different auctions in the area. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and attending their activities.

Mick is survived by two sons, Matt Knutson, of Clear Lake, and Todd (Kristi) Knutson, of Ventura; grandchildren, Mindy (Levi) DeVries, of North Liberty, Iowa, Megan (Justin) Berkhofer, of Clear Lake, Colton Knutson, of Lincoln, Neb., Carlie Knutson, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Isaac Knutson, of Ventura; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Will, Ayla, and Maya; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son in infancy, Timothy Donn; a daughter, Shelley Knutson; two sisters; three brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Knutson.

Mick’s family would like to express sincere appreciation to Brian and Steph Crosser and Roger Obrecht for all their help.

