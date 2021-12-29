Mildred E. Kiefer

Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Milly’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., with the Rev. Ryan Langner officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Milly was born June 11, 1928, the daughter of William and Winifred (Clough) Beeks, in Mason City. She grew up in Mason City, attended the First Baptist Church and graduated from Mason City High School in 1946. It was there that she met Shirley Kiefer and the two were married on Oct. 4, 1946. She and Shirley owned and operated Kiefer Floral in Mason City and Clear Lake Greenhouse. They took great pride in both businesses and enjoyed helping many families and organizations over the years with all their floral and plant needs.

Shirley preceded Mildred in death on Nov. 19, 1992.

After retiring to Arizona, Milly was a member at Apache Wells Community Church in Arizona, where she was known as the “flower lady”. She was a gifted florist that enjoyed the beautiful flowers that she artfully arranged. She had a loving spirit, not only for her family, but for all who knew her. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, cooking, and more than anything she liked making memories with her entire family, especially the grandchildren. Holidays were extra special, especially Christmas, which included two Christmas trees; a green one in the living room and a flocked one in the rec room.

Mildred is survived by three children, Kenneth R. (Terry) Kiefer, of Mason City, Carol (Ellery) Olinger, of Clear Lake and Camille (Jim) Patterson, of Waxahachie, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Brad (Stephanie) Kiefer, Randy (Nastya) Kiefer, Paul (Rachel) Kiefer, Daniel (Alexia) Kiefer, Buffy (Warren) Heyman, Matthew (Mary) Olinger, Justin (Michelle) Ried, Landon (Jessica) Ried, Nathaniel (Carrie) Ried, Myhranda (Gabriel) Del Valle and Lydia Ried; 20 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cheryl Kiefer; brother, Kenneth (Rita) Beeks and sister, Marilyn Beeks.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.