Michelle McLaughlin, 61, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Open Bible Church, 609 S. 8th Street, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake.