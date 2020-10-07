Michelle McLaughlin, 61, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 3, at Open Bible Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests that memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa and/or the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Michelle was born Aug. 21, 1959, in Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert and Gisela (Jansen) Oliphant. She grew up in Lincoln, Neb. and was a Clear Lake High School graduate. In later years, Michelle had a few different occupations, computer sales at Teamquest being the most prominent.

Family was the most important thing in Michelle’s life. Being a mother and grandmother brought her pure joy. She had an active role in all her grandchildren’s lives, being one of their biggest supporters, on and off the sidelines. Often times she would call her daughters and grandchildren “lovey” to show that her love was never ending. She could be found spending time with family, camping, traveling, and watching sports. Cornhuskers and the Vikings were her favorite teams. Michelle could often be heard yelling, “Go Big Red,” or “GBR” for short. Her beloved dog, Shatzi, named after the German word for endearing, was considered to be Michelle’s sidekick, he was always there in her times of need.

Those left to cherish memories of Michelle are her daughters, Molly (Travis) Rowenhorst, of Isanti, Minn., and Melissa “Missy” (Josh) Haberman, of Owatonna, Minn.; grandchildren, Ada, Lora, Grant, Gracia, Miley, and Jaxon; sister, Jackie (Rick) Hartnett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and great friends.

Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marianne Thoendel and Karin Hartnett.

Philippians 1:21-23: For to me, to live in Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.