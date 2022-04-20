Michael J. Grandon, 79, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Eagan Pointe Senior Living, Eagan, Minn.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave., Clear Lake. Burial will take place in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Association.

Michael was born on Sept. 17, 1942, the son of Charles and Genevieve (Fex) Grandon of Clear Lake. He was a graduate of Clear Lake High School’s Class of 1961 and furthered his education at NIACC graduating in 1964. On Sept. 15, 1972, Mike married Mary (Kilen) Glaser.

Mike served as Cerro Gordo Treasurer for 36 years before retiring in 2010.

He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, NIACC Alumni Association Advisory Board, Clear Lake Noon Lions Club, Clear Lake Jaycees, and the Iowa State County Treasurers Association. Mike enjoyed watching sports and had a vast knowledge of sports trivia. He was involved in United Way and various charities. Mike was very active in Democratic politics.

Those left to cherish memories of Mike are his wife, Mary; children, Brenda (Mark) Beernink, of Rochester, Minn., Valerie (Dave) Warhol, of Prior Lake, Minn., Lynae (Dan) Hershey, of Prior Lake, and Mike (Allyson) Glaser, of Adel, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nephew, Kit Grandon, of Manly, Iowa; niece, Jill Grandon, of Manly; as well as many friends and extended family members.

Mike is preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Romaine Grandon; and a great-granddaughter, Jordan Glaser-Smith.

