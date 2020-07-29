Michael A. Phelps

After a three year battle with cancer, Michael Phelps, 50, passed away July 27, 2020, at Kossuth Regional Health center, in Algona, Iowa. He was surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Services, in Titonka. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, in Algona. Social distancing practices will be followed, and the family encourages people to wear masks.

Michael Allan Phelps was born on May 19, 1970, in Britt, Iowa, to Merle and Margaret (Brandt) Phelps. He attended Titonka schools and graduated in 1988. In high school, he enjoyed FFA and shop classes. He continued his education at Iowa Lakes Community College, in Emmetsburg, where he graduated from the farm mechanics program.

Michael’s first job was at John Deere in Truman, Minn. He loved tractors, but quickly decided that the big dealership lifestyle was not for him. He then took a job at Blachowski Trucking, in Fairmont, Minn. Michael’s love of Iowa and family brought him home to Iowa where he worked at Geise Concrete. In 1994, Michael took a position with Kossuth County in the mechanic shop and then transferred to the Secondary Road Department. Michael loved his work and took great pride in doing his job well. He worked for two years with cancer, scheduling chemo treatments so he wouldn’t have to miss a whole day of work. Sadly, March 5, was his last day doing what he loved.

While Michael loved his job, his heart was in farming. He never got the opportunity to farm on his own, but found ways to fill his need to be in a tractor. For many years, he helped Jerry Johnson in the fall. He lived for those days to get off work, drive up to Ledyard, and work late into the night with his great friend.

Michael married Shelley Pedelty on Aug. 8, 1998, in Clear Lake. To their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Tatum, 19, Thor, 17 and Tenille, 12. Michael and Shelley started Phelps Mowing in 2005 and enjoyed growing their business together. They continued to mow until 2018 when Michael’s cancer made it too difficult.

Michael is survived by Shelley, Tatum, Thor and Tenille, of Algona; his parents, Merle and Margaret Phelps, of Titonka; one sister, Marsha (Matt) Oberbroeckling of Lisle, Ill. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Doneta Pedelty, of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Kristi Sly and her daughter, Cora Jane, of Altoona, Iowa; brother-in-law, Alan Bernhard and sons, Luke and Joshua, of Bancroft; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Leita Phelps and Harley and Elida Brandt; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Bernhard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. A fund will be established for his children, Tatum, Thor and Tenille. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com