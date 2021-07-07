Merrill J. Hove

Merrill James Hove, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June ​24, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in, Lake Mills.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10681 500th St., Thompson, Iowa, with the Rev. Peg Marose officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Merrill was born Sept. 10, 1930, the son of Palmer and Vera (Stover) Hove at home near Scarville, Iowa. Merrill graduated from Kiester High School in 1948. He married Geraldine Olson on Oct. 21, 1950, in Kiester, Minn. In his younger years he worked with his father on the family farm and The Kiester Sales Company. He did surveying work in northern Minnesota and Colorado followed by machining at Streaters in Albert Lea, Minn. He retired as a Model Maker at IMI former Schneider Metal Co. after 20 years.

Merrill was a member of the Open Bible Church, in Clear Lake. He was also a member of the Clear Lake Iowa Fishing Club. In his early years, he was a member of the Sunset Saddle Club. He enjoyed being outdoors, horseback riding,​​ fishing, ​camping, hunting big game, reading, and doing word search puzzles.

Merrill is survived by children, Debra (Stan) Opdahl, of Albert Lea, Minn., Kim (Joyce) Hove, of Albert Lea, Scott (Karla) Hove, of Highland, Ind., Ryan (Joy) Hove, of Apple Valley, Minn. and Paul Hove and fiancé, Tammy Nelson, of Mason City; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and brother, Harlan Hove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine Hove; son, Gene; infant sister, Vivian; brothers, Glen and Roger Hove; and sister, Shirley Henning.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.