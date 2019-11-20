Merfeld and Eden named to All North Central Conference teams

Clear Lake’s Julia Merfeld and Delaney Eden have been named to the North Central Conference’s All-NCC teams.

Merfeld, a senior leader for the Lions, was named to the All-NCC Second Team as a setter. She ranked third among NCC players in assists. Merfeld made 145 assists in 20 sets for an average of 7.25 per test.

Eden, a junior, finished among conference leaders in a number of categories and was chosen for the All-NCC Third Team as a middle hitter. She ranked fifth in the league in kill efficiency with 49 kills on 123 attempts recorded in 20 sets for a kill efficiency ranking of 0.244. She was also 10th in the league in kills per set with an average of 2.45. Eden finished fourth in the NCC in blocks. She made four solo and 13 assisted blocks and finished with an average of .85.

The Lions finished sixth in the NCC standings this year with a conference record of 2-5. They were 7-17 in sets. Overall, the Lions had a match record of 8-22 and a set record of 24-54.

The future looks bright for the Clear Lake program, as the Lion freshmen finished in a tie for second among NCC teams with a match record of 5-2.