Mayor: Fly flags to show unity during COVID-19 crisis

Mayor Nelson Crabb is encouraging the public to fly the American flag as a show of unity during the COVID-19 crisis.

At the conclusion of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Crabb shared that he had received the suggestion from longtime Clear Lake resident Jan Molinsky.

“We can show togetherness is fighting this war we are in— a war against a microscopic organism, COVID-19,” said Crabb. “We’re in a tough time. Very tough.”

Crabb said he was “hit hard” by Monday’s announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds to close parks, but added “in six-months we would rather be remembered for doing too much, than too little.”

If you don’t have a flag, there’s other ways you can show your support, according to Crabb. “We’re all sequestered in our homes, 24 hours a day it seems at times, and all ages can work together, perhaps in their creative talents, and design their own personal flag or flags that represent our great country. Be it made from cloth, or paper, or wood, maybe it’s sidewalk chalk art.”