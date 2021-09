Mary Vickers, 91, passed Sept. 15, 2021, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Scenic Chapel, 1334 N. Scenic Drive, in Alamogordo, with Pastor Garland Peek officiating.

The Vickers family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel, Alamogordo, to direct the services.