Mary Rose Henningsen, 93, died Feb. 10, 2020, at the Unity Point Hospice, Villa Care Center, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is in charge of local arrangements.