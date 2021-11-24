Mary R. Clark, 79, of Mason City and formerly of Clear Lake, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at her home in Mason City.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Mary was born on July 24, 1942 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Cyril and Irma (Cinkle) Gross. She grew up in the Waterloo area and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Mason City.

On Nov. 23, 1963 Mary was united in marriage to Robert Clark at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. The young couple spent the first few years of their marriage in Urbandale before settling in Clear Lake.

While living in Clear Lake, Mary was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she served as Religious Ed director while her kids were growing up and worked as junior high secretary and St. Patrick parish secretary for many years.

Mary cherished good conversation with family and friends and will be remembered for her witty personality and at times, her sarcastic sense of humor. She was always there with a listening ear and a caring heart. She had a commitment to volunteerism and gave her time to the MacNider Art Museum, Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, and Mason City Community Housing, to name a few places.

Mary also enjoyed playing solitaire, crafting, bird watching, and enjoying a good cup of coffee. Every birthday, holiday, or special occasion was met with a handwritten card from Mary which were cherished by many family members and friends alike; a tradition that will live on through Mary’s family in her honor.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Mike (Patricia) Clark, St. Ansgar, and Jennifer (Jason) Weinschenk, Mason City; granddaughters, Ashlee Marie Weinschenk and Harmony Marie Clark; step-grandson, Michael (Liz) Schaub; Goddaughter, Katie Lynn Sharp; sister, Jeanie (Roger) Sinnwell, Mason City; nieces and nephews, Roberta (Kent) Studer and their son, James Studer, Jamie Sinnwell and daughter, Tori Jones, Christopher Sinnwell, and Pam (Mike) Case; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Clark.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.