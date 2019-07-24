Mary Lou Fitch

Mary Lou “Louise” Fitch, 75, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol officiating. Following the service, Mary Lou’s body was cremated and inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Humane Society of North Iowa, in Mason City, or First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake, and may be sent to Dave Patton, PO Box 94, Aurelia, IA 51005 or Scott Patton, 126 Olde Heritage Way, Woodstock, GA 30188.

Mary Lou was born Jan. 3, 1944, the daughter of George Oliver and Mary Frances (West) Beach, in Sioux City, Iowa. She moved with her family to Des Moines, Ottumwa, and Albert Lea, Minn. before settling in Mason City, where she graduated from high school. While in school, she was very active in the band; playing the flute, organ and piccolo.

Mary Lou met Meredith Willson in 1960, at the Hanford Hotel during a music recital, where he played her flute and they had pictures taken together. In 1962, as a senior in high school, she was proud to take part in the world premiere of the movie, The Music Man, and meet all of the celebrities on their planes, including Arthur Godfrey who flew his own plane.

Mary Lou earned her registered nursing degree from St. Luke’s Methodist School of Nursing, in Cedar Rapids. Following graduation, she moved to Des Moines and worked for Dr. Gene Peterson at the Iowa Head and Neck office on Ingersoll Ave. for 18 years.

She married William B. Patton, of West Des Moines, and to that union two sons were born, Scott and Dave Patton. She later married Rick Fitch on April 16, 1977, in Des Moines. They shared a life in Des Moines, but also shared their love for the Iowa State Cyclones and being around water, so in February 1995, they moved to Clear Lake for their semi-retirement. Mary Lou worked as the Clear Lake Elementary School Nurse for 18 years and then began a second career as a nationally certified pharmacy technician.

Not that she had any spare time, but when she did, Mary Lou liked crocheting, Danish embroidery and cross stitching.

She was also very active in the Clear Lake Yacht Club over the years and was a caregiver to many in Clear Lake. After being diagnosed with breast cancer the first time, she became involved in the Reach for Recovery Program and Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life. It came back after 15 years, but she never ever gave up trying to conquer that “little bugger.”

Left to cherish Mary Lou’s memory are her two sons, Scott (Angela) Patton, of Woodstock, Ga. and Dave (LeAnn) Patton of Aurelia, Iowa; five grandchildren, Lauren, Alex and Will Patton and Lexie and Annika Patton; step-children, Rick D. (Lindy) Fitch of Indianola, Iowa, Deb (Craig) Roberg, of Montrose, Colo. and Scott (Connie) Fitch, of Woodward, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Alicia (Nick) Mogren, of Des Moines, Mike (Jillian) Roberg and Becky (Justin) Mashburn, both of Colorado, Shanda (Ben) Lewiston, of Des Moines, Kelly (Thomas) Selgrade, of Indianola, and Leah Fitch, of Urbandale; seven step-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Jon (Joyce) Fitch, of Green Valley, Az. and LaVerne (Jane) Friedman, of Albert Lea, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick; and sister, Peggy Adams.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.