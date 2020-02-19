Mary L. Mott

Mary Lou Mott, 92, of Mason City, formerly Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at IOOF Home, in Mason City.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake. Inurnment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney.

Mary was born July 31, 1927, the daughter of Theodore and Esther (Blomster) Klein, in Bancroft, Iowa, and was the last surviving child of 11. She married Richard A. Mott on Jan. 5, 1946, in Mason City. To that union, four children were born.

Mary grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked most of her career as a cook for the Clear Lake School District.

Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society and Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She loved flowers, garage sales, and cardinals. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

Mary is survived by her husband of 74 years, Richard “Dick” Mott, of Mason City; four children, William (Nancy) Mott, of Shoreview, Minn., Jeanne (Steve Moore) Aastrup, of Moore, SC, Richard (Ann) Mott, of White Bear Lake, Minn. and Sally (Troy) Buchanan, of San Jose, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Christine (Ted) Koeppl, Kimberly (George) Balidha, Danielle Aastrup, Joshua (Jackie Lawrey) Aastrup and Jackie’s three children, Pehdyn, Falyn and Brogyn, Charles Mott, Cody Buchanan, and Tyler Buchanan; five great-grandchildren, Jarod, Tyler, Leah, Aidan and Cooper; sister-in-law, Doris Determan of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.