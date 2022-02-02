Mary E. Stoynoff, 92, passed away at home peacefully with her family at her side, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Mary was born July 2, 1929, the daughter of Dean and Marjorie (Moore) Glanville, in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up in Mason City and Ventura Heights. Following the death of her father, Mary, her sister, Jean, and their mother moved to Oregon City, Ore. to live with their grandparents. After the war ended, they moved back to Mason City where Mary completed high school graduating in the class of 1947. Shortly after graduation Mary began working at the telephone company and later at the bank.

On Sept. 16, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to William Stoynoff. The couple lived in Clear Lake for a while before moving to the family farm in Ventura. Mary then went back to work when David started kindergarten as a cook in the Ventura Elementary School. She continued working there for the next 35 years.

Mary enjoyed a wide variety of crafts, from crocheting to doll making, reading westerns and sukodu. Her most cherished time was spent enjoying her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, William Stoynoff; son, Nick (Linda) Stoynoff, of Campton Hills, Ill.; one grandson, William Stoynoff; brother-in-law, Ron Nielson; five nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and 17 great-great nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David, in 1977; one sister, Jean (William) Riley; two brothers, Dean (Enid) Glanville and Robert (Yvonne) Glanville; sister-in-law, Evonka Nielson; two nephews; and a great-niece.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City.