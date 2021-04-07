Mary Ann Watson, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m., at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Masks are appreciated at both events. A private burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, in Thornton.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.