Martin A. Herker

Martin Amil Herker was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Mason City, the son of Amil and Wilma (King) Herker, Jr. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1974. Martin graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1978 and taught at North Tama Schools in Traer for 18 years serving as a science instructor and the school’s first athletic trainer.

He married Anita Bartholomew on June 14, 1980, in Burlington, Iowa. From there, he ran a technology consulting firm. In 2004, he became a career provider for Traer Ambulance, serving in the ambulance and as the service manager. Following his retirement in 2017, he was an avid speaker on health care topics and served as an instructor in the high school completion program at Hawkeye Community College. Martin’s two greatest gifts were teaching and helping others. His time spent as a school teacher or as a speaker at conferences, were among his proudest achievements in life. He dedicated over 40 years of his life as either an athletic trainer or EMT/Paramedic to help those who were sick or injured. Martin enjoyed reading and was an amateur military and aviation historian.

Martin passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 at his home at the age of 65.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Martin is survived by his wife, Anita, of Traer; a daughter, Jennifer Herker, of Urbandale; a son, Stephan (Erica) Herker, of Mesa, Az.; a grandson, Arthur Herker; a brother, Don Herker, of Clear Lake; and a sister, Beth Ann (Mark) Schumacher, of Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at Overton Funeral Home, in Traer, Iowa.

Services are Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 207 Taylor St, Traer.

Burial is at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.