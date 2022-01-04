Marriott plans to open Friday

The New Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott® plans to welcome guests starting Friday, Jan. 7, according to Jeris Schesser, director of operations for VKB Management.

The new hotel, located 1401 Bayou Road, near the Interstate 35 Highway 122 intersection, features free Wi-Fi, a 24/7 fitness center and heated pool, as well as complimentary breakfast. There is also a 5,400 square foot meeting space for weddings, meetings and gatherings.

Groundbreaking for the hotel took place July 1, 2020 in the city’s new Courtway Park Development Subdivision.

“This is a significant moment for our community and North Iowa,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb at the time. “There has not been a new hotel built in Clear Lake in this century. This hotel and conference center will bring Clear Lake into the 21st century.”