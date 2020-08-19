Marriott is going up

“Horizontal” work has been taking place at the site of the new Marriott Hotel being constructed at the Interstate 35 and Highway 122 exchange since its June groundbreaking. But now that grading is complete, water and sewer lines are in place and footings have been poured, progress is becoming more apparent. “It’s good to see some verticality,” said City Administrator Scott Flory, commenting on the construction of two towers. The north tower will house an elevator, while the south tower is the hotel stairwell. JSM Investment LLC, a Des Moines developer, will build an 85-room hotel and conference center in the city’s new Courtway Park Development Subdivision. The conference/meeting facility on the property will be 6,000 square feet and will hold approximately 450 people. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2021.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.