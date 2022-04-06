Marlys Younkin, 85, of Gilman, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital comfortably in her sleep.

Services for Marlys were held on Friday, April 1, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. A visitation for family and friends was held one hour prior to services. Memorials in Marlys’s name may be directed to the family for a later designation. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Those left to remember and cherish her memory are her children, Mike (Mary Watters) Younkin and Marla (James Bell) Edwards; her grandchildren, Cody (Michelle) Younkin, Tatum Younkin, Emma Younkin, Sophie Younkin, Nile Edwards, Kate Edwards and Luke Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Kael Younkin and Juliette Younkin; her siblings, Gary Olinger, Richard Olinger, Kurt (Tip) Olinger, Marcia (Dennis) Anderson and Marjorie Wenzel; her sister-in-law, Karen Olinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Younkin; her parents, Homer and Jeanette Olinger; her siblings, Merle Olinger and Harold (Bonnie) Olinger; and a sister in infancy. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Pat Olinger; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Wenzel.