Marlene E. Bartlett, 85, of Rockwell, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the IOOF Home.

Marlene Bartlett was born on Nov. 29, 1933, and raised in Sumner, Iowa. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the teachers training college at University of Northern Iowa and later received her Master’s in Education at the University of Iowa. Marlene was a successful primary school teacher in Iowa and Minnesota for over 10 years before taking a job as an education consultant in Cleveland, Ohio for a year. She returned to Iowa to marry Robert A. Bartlett (Bob), joining him and his three young children, Denise, Kathy and Mike, on a farm near Clear Lake. They had been introduced in the “summer of love” in 1969, and married the following year on Oct. 31, 1970. In 1971, they moved to the family century farm near Burchinal, Iowa following a remodeling by Marlene and Bob to make it the start of a new home for the family. They were joyfully married for over 48 years experiencing life together at its fullest.

Once married, Marlene turned her attention, love and considerable array of skills to working with Bob on the farm, raising their three children and becoming an active volunteer and leader in the community. Over the many decades, she was an active and dedicated volunteer and leader for her church Bethlehem Lutheran, the OWESO club, 4-H (at local, state and national levels), the MacNider and Kinney Pioneer museums, Music Man Square, American Field Service, Central Gardens, Lioness Club, and the Rockwell nursing home. She earned her master gardener certificate, alongside Bob, and worked with him to create their extensive gardens on the farm, for which they hosted many tour groups over the years. She served on different boards including the Cerro Gordo County Fair Board of Trustees, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, 4-H and the Farm Service Agency. Marlene continued her work as an educator by volunteering in local pre-school and primary school classrooms, teaching Sunday school and was hired to assist with a national research study that tracked children from kindergarten into primary school.

She and Bob enjoyed traveling, whether to visit family and friends, or go with educational groups to attend meetings in Hawaii, Europe and various locations around the USA. Perhaps one of her most beloved and well-known activities was as the “Hat Lady.” Following an initial hat show for her daughter Denise’s school club, she began to get requests and travelled all around Iowa and beyond for years. She gave inspirational shows to church groups, women’s clubs, schools and others using her very large collection of hats and “Bartlett” pears as props during her speaking programs. Her programs reflected her focus on life, faith, family and friends. She was a beloved, magical grandmother and great-grandmother, creating adventures and experiences on the farm for them all. She remained a “kid at heart” and an inspiration to those who knew her throughout her life, particularly for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Marlene will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Robert Bartlett; their three children and families including, Denise Bartlett Garth and Greg Garth, of Omaha, Neb. and family, Joshua and his wife, Alyssa Garth, and their children, Finnian and Teagan Garth, of Omaha, and Jasmine Garth, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Kathy Bartlett and Tom Barrett, of Denver, Colo. and their family, Greg Barrett, Jenny and Morgan Kemp and their children, Landin, Montgomery and Penelope, Matt Barrett and Mark Brewster, all of Denver; and Mike and Maren Bartlett, of Clear Lake, and their family, Zachary and his wife, Erin Bartlett, of Madison, Wis. and Hannah Bartlett and Josiah Bartlett, of Clear Lake; and her two nephews, Mark and Paul Hoffmeier, sons of her only sister, and their families, of Los Angeles, Calif.; as well as other relatives across Minnesota and Iowa.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Lenora Sell; her sister and brother in-law Mary and Del Hoffmeier; and her mother-in-law, Thelma Bartlett.

