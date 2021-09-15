Mark R. Nelson, 67, of Belmond, Iowa, died on Aug. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 12:30-3 p.m. followed by services at 3:30 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home, in Belmond.

Memorials can be sent to The Belmond Historical Museum, the Bark Park, in Belmond, St. Olaf Cemetery, and The Wright County Hospice or your choice of charity.

He was born in Belmond on May 26, 1954, to Reuben and Eleonore (Gudim) Nelson. He was born in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School. He was a farmer and lifelong resident of Belmond. Mark was a kind and caring man who was always available to anyone who needed his help. He could fix just about anything from farm equipment, cars, motorcycles, home repairs/remodeling and computers.

He enjoyed working with the Belmond Historical Museum doing various projects. One of his favorites was scanning old glass photo slides and photos which he shared on the Facebook page - You know you are from Belmond, Iowa if you remember….. He was a member of the St. Olaf Cemetery board.

Mark was always a devoted husband to his wife, especially when she was ill. He had a soft place in his heart for animals. We will miss the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and the great stories of his adventures.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy; his parents; his grandparents, Nickolie and Emelia Nelson and Albert and Margit Gudim; brother-in-law, Dallas Backer; and nephew, Joseph.

He is survived by sister, Sonja Backer and family, Beth (Brian) Toftey and family, Carol (Greg) Krasieski and family; brother, Joel (Sue) Nelson and family; stepdaughter, Brandy Nix and family; and many other friends and family.

Funeral Services are being handled by Andrews Funeral Homes, there will also be live-streaming of the services on Sept. 25 on Andrews Funeral Home facebook page.