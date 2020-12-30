Mark L. Harthan

Mark Lee Harthan, 63, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.

Per Mark’s wishes, his body was cremated and a private inurnment was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Thornton, with the Rev. Harlan Seri officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City, or to the First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake.

Mark was born Oct. 12, 1957, the son of Jack and Lorene (Nicolet) Harthan, in Mason City. He married Karen Langland on June 18, 1983, at the Big Canoe Lutheran Church, in Decorah.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Mark earned a degree in Music Education from Luther College, in Decorah. He owned and operated his own landscaping business for most of his career. He also worked on the wind farm south of Clear Lake and Ventura for nearly 10 years.

Mark was a member of First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake, and the Clear Lake Municipal Band. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and playing Nintendo Wii. Throughout his life, he and Karen took the family camping and canoeing several times, mostly to Bluffton, Iowa, and also the North Bear Campsite, northeast of Decorah. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Harthan, of Clear Lake; sons, Ben (Sarah) Harthan, of Byron, Minn. and Jacob (Jen) Harthan, of Green Bay, Wis.; grandchildren, Rebeka and Madelyn; brother, Matthew (Debbie) Harthan, of Ventura; sister-in-law, Cindy Dorr-Harthan, of Ayshire, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Timothy, Paul and David in infancy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.