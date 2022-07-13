Mark D. Hanson, 60, of Clear Lake passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake.

A service of memories and prayers will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mark David Hanson was born Aug. 15, 1961 in Mason City, the eldest son of David and Cheryl (Willadsen) Hanson. He grew up in Clear Lake beside his siblings, Keith and Julie, graduating from Clear Lake High School. Mark continued his education at Iowa State University, where he earned his Bachelors in Accounting.

Many summers were spent on City Beach working as a lifeguard where Mark taught swimming lessons and taught numerous kids. Following graduation at ISU, Mark began work at H&R Block, where he eventually bought the franchise.

Mark’s life was filled with time at the park and music. He could often be found setting up sound systems for Zion in the summer, the Clear Lake Municipal Band, and numerous other events. He worked with the Cup of Joe Show and Blue Horizon Players for many years. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. Though often outspoken and stoic, when Mark had something to say, it was impactful.

Those surviving are his brother, Keith Hanson, Clear Lake; sister, Julie Hanson, Ames; aunts, Joyce (Richard) Stille, Swaledale, JoEllen Carpenter, Frisco, Texas, and Lou Willadsen,Jacksonville, Fla.; as well as numerous cousins and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents, David and Cheryl; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels was in charge of arrangements.