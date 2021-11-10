Marjorie U. Jensen

Marjorie Umhau Jensen was embraced by God’s loving arms on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 2021, and He said unto her, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (Matthew 25:23).

Marj’s story began on July 4, 1929. She was born in Washington, DC, the daughter of John Bernard, Sr. and Frieda Elizabeth Umhau, sister of John “Jay” Bernard, Jr. Marj graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Lucy Webb Hayes school of nursing in 1950 and began her life of caring for others.

Marj met the love of her life, Warren “Jens” Leroy Jensen, at Grace Lutheran Church as a teenager, and they wed on Feb. 16, 1957. Together, they raised three children in the Washington, DC area and then retired to Clear Lake, in 1978. Marj moved east in the spring of 2020, settling in Greenville, S.C.

Marj is now reunited with her husband (1986); her son, Peter (2009); and two of her grandchildren, Whitney Mahaffey (2017) and Jesse Mahaffey (2003).

Marj’s story continues through her daughters, Katherine (Ralph) Schwartzbeck, of Atlanta, Ga. and Amy (Michael) Mahaffey, of Greenville, as well as her eight grandchildren, Jennifer Gibson, JulieAnn Parker, Michaela Mahaffey, Jordan Mahaffey, Megan Mahaffey, Joseph Hall, Christian Jensen, and Zachary Jensen; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date. To honor Marj’s memory, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, the Salvation Army, Lutheran World Relief, or the Special Needs Fund at OneVision.