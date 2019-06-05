Marjorie G. Perkins

Marjorie (Maggie Grace Copus) Perkins, of Cottage Grove, Wis., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Maggie Grace was born to Blanche and James Copus on Jan. 10, 1925. She was the seventh of 13 children, born in Freeman, Wis.; and was married to Arnold Perkins on May 23, 1946, in La Crosse, Wis.

When Maggie Grace was in elementary school she just adored her teacher, Marjorie, and just had to have her name. Hence, Maggie Grace was legally changed to Marjorie Grace. (A fact just revealed to us last year.)

Marjorie was a well loved, happy woman, who loved to make people laugh. She never met anyone that she could not make laugh. She was a foster parent to numerous children, ran a daycare, and her favorite holiday was Easter as she spent the year collecting hundreds of plastic eggs for the neighborhood children to join in on the Perkins Easter Egg Hunt in the park. If you had a basket, bag or pillowcase, you were welcome to attend the Easter egg hunt.

Her love and focus in life was children. She was a bus aide for the school bus system and it was not beyond her to see children without coats, mittens or caps and the next day she would furnish them with the same. She was kind, caring and a real “spit fire” when she had to be.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Linda (Harold) Drews, Cottage Grove, Wis.; and Cynthia (Jeff) Whitehurst, Clear Lake; grandchildren, Steven Barsness, Cody and Cory Perkins; Angela Drews, Jamie Drews, Wendy (Chad) Biederman, MaryLynn (Dan) Lockie, Lashell Whitehurst, Jessica Whitehurst and Marcilyn Whitehurst; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Paige, Alejah, Devon, Mason, Alexis, Kaidyn, Emma, Mackenlee and Lilliana, a great-great-grandson, Dakota Chandler; two sisters, Mary (Wayne) Harmes of Ind. and Violet Smith, of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Perkins, in 2005; her sons, Steven Perkins, in 1951; and Jeffery Perkins, in 2016; and 10 brothers and sisters.

“Gone but never to be forgotten!”