Marion E. Baker

Marion Elizabeth Baker, 89, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 4, at Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Marion was born July 5,1929, the daughter of Frank and Daisy (Barber) Kelck, in Cerro Gordo County. She grew up and attended country school in Bath Township before attending and graduating from Mason City High School. On her 19th birthday, July 5, 1948, Marion married Robert Jeremy Baker at her parents home in rural Mason City.

Marion worked side-by-side with Robert for nearly 70 years. She made the best dinners and always had dessert ready for family and anyone that stopped by. Marion and Robert wintered for over 20 years in Lakeland, Fla. During her spare time she would read her Bible, visit on the telephone or with those that stopped, enjoy a good television program and her favorite was to win at 500 or any other card game. Marion never had a drivers license, but spent her 70 years of marriage making sure Robert knew where to go. She trusted Christ as her Savior and was a member at the First Congregational Church, Clear Lake.

Marion is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Baker, of Clear Lake; a daughter, Dianne (Dan) Abbott, of Waterloo; a son, Dennis (Patti) Baker, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Mark (Tammy) Gobeli, Dawn (Carlos) Huerta, Heather (Jason) Welch, Adam (Stephanie) Gobeli, Shane Baker, Jeremy (Emily) Baker, Jacob Baker and Rebecca Baker; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Leonard Kelck; sisters, Emma Clubb and Ruth Kelck; and a son, Larry Baker.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.