Marilyn M. Arndorfer

Marilyn May Arndorfer, 69, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

Per Marilyn’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, in the near future. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Marilyn was born April 30, 1950, the daughter of Wallace “Wally” and Gladys (Gibson) Loudon. She married William “Butch” Sparks on Dec. 23, 1969, in Boone, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2000. She later married Thomas Arndorfer on Aug. 13, 2006, in Clear Lake.

Marilyn graduated from Boone High School in 1968. She began working at Iowa State University, prior to she and Butch moving to Clear Lake,. She worked for the Clear Lake School District. She also worked at Unisys, Rockwell FRC and retired from Opportunity Village, in Clear Lake.

Marilyn was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary and Clear Lake Chamber First Mates. She enjoyed trips to the casino, socializing with friends, attending concerts, and canning vegetables from her garden.

Marilyn is survived by her father, Wally (Mary Wirtz) Loudon, of Boone; husband, Thomas Arndorfer, of Clear Lake; children, Todd (Stacy) Sparks, of Maple Grove, Minn., Cory Sparks, of Clear Lake, Kristine (Scott) Miller, of Des Moines and Elizabeth (Winston Mahar) Arndorfer, of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Noah Sparks, Cate Arndorfer and Heidi Miller; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; and husband, Butch.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.